A few days before ArtPrize kicked off last week, this piece of art showed up on a flatbed truck. What is it?. I watched them unload the sculpture from the truck. I thought the white covering was just to protect the piece while it was being transported, but here we are almost a week in to ArtPrize and the covering has still not been removed. It's located right off Louis St. by the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO