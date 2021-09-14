Blockchain-backed Technology Offers a Better, Faster Way to Close on Home Purchases

Low inventories of homes for sale and high demand combined with COVID-related shifts in consumer preferences and buying habits have upended the real estate market this year. Today, about a third of home purchases are made with cash offers, many are sight unseen, and the average time between listing and closing has tightened to just a matter of days. While these numbers are in part attributable to the activities of institutional investors, ordinary homebuyers are also changing their behaviors. More than half of all would-be buyers who searched for a home on the internet walked through the house entirely online. To help real estate agents navigate this fast-moving, increasingly virtual real estate landscape, Radian has introduced an easy-to-use digital platform that provides an unprecedented level of transparency into the title and settlement process.