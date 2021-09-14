CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Blockchain-backed Technology Offers a Better, Faster Way to Close on Home Purchases

therealdeal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow inventories of homes for sale and high demand combined with COVID-related shifts in consumer preferences and buying habits have upended the real estate market this year. Today, about a third of home purchases are made with cash offers, many are sight unseen, and the average time between listing and closing has tightened to just a matter of days. While these numbers are in part attributable to the activities of institutional investors, ordinary homebuyers are also changing their behaviors. More than half of all would-be buyers who searched for a home on the internet walked through the house entirely online. To help real estate agents navigate this fast-moving, increasingly virtual real estate landscape, Radian has introduced an easy-to-use digital platform that provides an unprecedented level of transparency into the title and settlement process.

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

LA’s homebuying frenzy boosts number of $1M homes

Los Angeles’ pandemic-fueled homebuying rush has boosted the number of “typical” houses valued at $1 million or more. Zillow data shows 55 cities across L.A. County now fit that bill, up from 38 before the pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times. In 2019, only 2 percent of homes in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HackerNoon

8 Ways Blockchain Will Change E-Commerce Forever

Cryptocurrency has disrupted the financial industry, making it one of the hot topics that are discussed everywhere you go. The technology behind cryptocurrency is blockchain, which has the potential to disrupt many other industries, let alone finance. Ecommerce is one of those industries that has been growing exponentially for the past many years. Read about 8 ways by which blockchain can change the e-commerce industry forever. This includes changes in inventory management to new opportunities in eCommerce.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Blockchain Startup New Street Technologies Raises $4 Mn Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based blockchain technology enabler New Street Technologies (New Street) has bagged a $4 million funding in a follow-on round. The round saw participation from a group of private investors led by Vittal Kadapakkam in the US, prominent Indian bankers, and existing investors including Unitus Ventures and Mohit Davar, Chairman of International Association of Money Transfer Network.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
MarketWatch

New-home construction improves in August, driven by increase in multifamily building

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with August 2020, housing starts were up 17.4%. The pace of permitting for new housing units also increased in August. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million, up 6% from July and 13.5% from a year ago. With both housing starts and building permits, the gains recorded in August were driven by an uptick in multifamily construction activity. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.55 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.62 million.
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

In hot rental market, LI developer sells another South Carolina complex

Seizing on a hot U.S. rental market, a venture led by Long Island-based Kalikow Group sold a luxury apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina, that it developed for $53.6 million. The firm built the 220-unit property two years ago with Breakers Capital Partners and EYC Companies. Called 17 South, the...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Insurance#California Insurance#Insurance Company#Real Property#Property Insurance#Covid#Title Insurance
Washington Post

How a low credit score can be costly when buying a home

Every Thursday morning, Freddie Mac (the Federal Loan Home Mortgage Corporation) publishes a survey of mortgage rates giving potential buyers a sense of the range they could be looking at when purchasing a house. This data is a baseline guide for someone considering a new home purchase. But just because...
REAL ESTATE
oceancity.com

Sale Market Affects Rental Market

After a nearly a two-year run on sales properties, the market still leans to the sellers’ benefit. The statistics show an increase of 2.9% in sales during the month of August 2021 when compared to the sales in August of 2020. Further, there were less properties available for sale in Maryland in August 2021 (10,119 properties) compared to August of 2020 (13,524 properties). Considering the active inventory has been lower in 2021 than 2020, the seller’s market should hold and remain steady in the near future. Supply and demand are always the driving factors.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Press

Tyra Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,420,000 shares of common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,620,000 additional shares, at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, were $198,720,000 million. Tyra's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "TYRA."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

Tech entrepreneur pays $8M for Continuum South Beach condo

Tech entrepreneur Hari Ravichandran paid $8 million for a condo at the Continuum in South Beach, The Real Deal has learned. Ravichandran is the founder and former CEO of Burlington, Massachusetts-based Endurance International Group, which acquired Waltham, Massachusetts-based Constant Contact, an online marketing company that focuses on email campaigns, for $1.1 billion in 2016. It later sold Constant Contact.
BURLINGTON, MA
therealdeal.com

NY-based multifamily REIT Bluerock explores sale

Another REIT is considering taking advantage of a hot market by exploring a sale and other strategic options. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, based in New York, is considering an outright sale as well as a recapitalization, according to Bloomberg. Bluerock is a multifamily developer and landlord — an advantageous spot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Modular construction works for luxury homes, too

Modular construction, long associated with mobile homes, has gone high-end. A market is developing for luxury modular homes as buyers look to take advantage of the quick turnarounds that factory manufacturing provides. Anecdotes abound of the growing luxury market for modular homes. According to the Wall Street Journal, a seven-bedroom...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
The Motley Fool

Why Investing in Better-Built Blockchains Could Pay Off

The Ethereum network has become more expensive to use recently. Alternative networks have emerged to compete with industry-standard Ethereum. Higher-throughput blockchains will likely grow in adoption and usage. Decentralized finance, or DeFi, and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have seen massive growth in 2021. Both technologies need efficient blockchains to operate...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Reconstructing Our Food Supply Chains with Blockchain Technology

The UN projects that the world's population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050, which will cause global agricultural production to rise 69% between 2010 and 2050. With a third of all food produced wasted every year according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, with the right planning mechanisms in place to ensure more sustainable food distribution we can cut down on this waste. There are three critical areas that must be addressed collectively if we are to tackle the problems with our food chains effectively.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy