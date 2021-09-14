Could the Crookston community accommodate an app?
The Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee listened to a presentation Monday from Megan Pederson of Vocal Fuel LLC who proposed communication technology to support the community through an online app called “Community Voice.” The committee initially ended the conversation agreeing the app could be beneficial and were convinced to preliminarily add the startup cost to the budget to be reviewed in the near future. Later in the meeting, when discussing the 2022 levy, some council members wondered if adding that project over other items that were cut, such as a walk-in cooler for the Golden Link Senior Center, would be the right choice.www.crookstontimes.com
