JONESBORO — Elery Alexander says he never looks at the point spread. He knows when Arkansas State is considered the underdog, though. That’s been the case when the Red Wolves face a Power Five conference team such as Washington. A preseason Top 25 team off to a disappointing start, the Huskies are favored by 17 points going into today’s game against ASU on their home field in Seattle.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO