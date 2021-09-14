CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Choir of Man’ gets spinoff show ‘The Afterparty’ at Playhouse Square

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The cast of “The Choir Man” is sticking around Cleveland a few nights longer after the show closes on September 18. Ten cast members are starring in a spinoff show on Playhouse Square called “The Afterparty,” playing at the more intimate Outcalt Theatre on September 24, 25, 28 and 29. The show, created specifically for Cleveland as a way for the cast to say farewell and thank you to the city they called home for the last four months, follows the lads after their favorite pub, The Jungle, closes at night. “The Afterparty” features a new repertoire of songs, from Billie Eilish to David Bowie.

