The Funniest Memes From The Met Gala That You'll Want To Show Your Friends

There's a great history of memes at the Met Gala. Who remembers the omelette dress on Rihanna? Or the fire emoji hat on Sarah Jessica Parker? (Some ingenious folk put two together so that the flame was underneath the frying pan.) With a theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, you might not the think the memes would present themselves so readily this time round, not like the year of camp or the year of Catholicism. But lo and behold, Kim Kardashian appeared, side-stepping her usual look for something that was almost too easy to meme.