KDUZ Classic – September 14th, 1963

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to September 14th, 1963, the first of four weeks for this trio on the top of the Billboard Hot R & B Singles chart. The song is regarded by many music historians as the beginning of the “Motown Era”, with the Detroit record label dominating the charts for the next decade.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

