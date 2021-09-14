CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarvis Cocker Details French Pop Covers Album, A Companion To ‘The French Dispatch’ Soundtrack

By Tim Peacock
udiscovermusic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABKCO is set to release the original soundtrack to The French Dispatch, the new Wes Anderson film with an ensemble cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Christoph Waltz, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, and Anjelica Huston.

