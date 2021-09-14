What are the best jobs in college football?

In light of USC firing Clay Helton, the conversation about what’s the best job in college football has become a topic of conversation and there’s no clear answer. USC has a coaching vacancy after the long-overdue firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans’ job should be, can be and has been one of the three-five best jobs in college football. But is it today? It’s been more than a decade since Pete Carroll roamed the sidelines and even longer since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush were winning Heisman Trophies and the USC dynasty was running college football.