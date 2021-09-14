CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the best jobs in college football?

By Patrick Schmidt
Cover picture for the articleIn light of USC firing Clay Helton, the conversation about what’s the best job in college football has become a topic of conversation and there’s no clear answer. USC has a coaching vacancy after the long-overdue firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans’ job should be, can be and has been one of the three-five best jobs in college football. But is it today? It’s been more than a decade since Pete Carroll roamed the sidelines and even longer since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush were winning Heisman Trophies and the USC dynasty was running college football.

