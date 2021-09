This week, Steve's Daddy Tips are all about different ways you can spend time with your kiddo. This week’s first Daddy Tip is to take advantage of spending extra time with your toddler when they are sick. Charlotte isn’t a huge fiddler, but when she is sick, she is all about it. So when she caught a cold over the weekend, my wife and I were jumping at the chance to get extra cuddle time with our little girl. It sucked that she was sick, but caring for her and getting that extra time with her when she was calm and cuddly was really nice for us.

CHARLOTTE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO