CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Bay Area hardcore band Spy releasing new EP ‘Habitual Offender,’ playing shows (stream a track)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBay Area hardcore band Spy will follow their buzzed-about 2020 debut EP Service Weapon with another new EP, Habitual Offender, on October 1 via To Live A Lie Records (pre-order). The EP was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Charles Toshio (Sunami, Gulch, World Peace), and it features six songs in 10 minutes with an overtly political theme. "In my mind [punk] is inherently political," says vocalist Peter Pawlak. "It makes sense to me that if you’re making angry music then you’re gonna be yelling about something you have genuine rage about."

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eureka Times-Standard

Bay Area band invites everyone to ‘Sing With Me’

San Francisco punk rockers United Defiance are debuting a new track (“Sing With Me”) off their upcoming album “Change The Frequency,” due out on Oct.1 (Digi/CD), with a vinyl release to follow in early 2022 via Thousand Islands Records. The new LP features guest vocals from Dave Pederson (Downway), Jason...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brooklynvegan.com

Tems releases “Crazy Tings” off new EP, playing U.S. shows

Fresh off appearing on the new Drake album (and having also appeared on WizKid's Made In Lagos), Nigerian artist Tems has shared her own new song, "Crazy Tings," off her upcoming EP, which comes out September 15. It's a breezy dose of Afro-fusionist pop and you can hear it below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
defpen

New Music: Syd – Right Track (Featuring Smino)

It’s been about four years since Syd blessed our ears with a solo album, but it feels like we may be getting closer to a second project from The Internet’s lead vocalist. Over the last few months, the Los Angeles native has quietly popped out with the “Fast Car” video and a track called “Missing Out.” Now, Syd is turning up the heat with a new song called “Right Track” with Smino.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

NJ emo band Suntitle prep new album ‘In A Dream’ (stream “Burning Down A Denny’s”)

NJ's Suntitle make big, anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance & Composure, Basement, etc, and that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to hear their upcoming LP In A Dream, due November 12 via Know Hope Records (pre-orders will be up soon). We're premiering lead single "Burning Down A Denny's," which gives you a great feel for what this band is about and serves as a promising first taste. Vocalist/Guitarist Joe McGarvery says, "I wrote the lyrics 'I just want to be loved, put a knife in my hand, tell me who I should stab' after watching the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's loosely based on the Sharon Tate murders...wanting to be a flower in your sun felt very Manson like but it also doubles as a basic human need to be desired. The desire to love and be loved." Listen below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore#American Exceptionalism#Live A Lie Records#Ep#Anti American#Municipal Waste Ingrown#Brightside Social Club#Wa#Fl Fya
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Philly melodic hardcore band Sunstroke’s new song “I Wanna Be Ignored”

Philly's Sunstroke have long been compared to Revolution Summer bands (and they covered Dag Nasty on their last EP), but the more they go on, the more they continue to hone their own, modern sound. They've got a new single out this week on New Morality Zine called "I Wanna Be Ignored," and it's an impassioned dose of melodic hardcore with a fresh perspective, not unlike the new One Step Closer album.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Night Shop announces new album ‘Forever Night’ (stream the title track)

Night Shop, the solo project of Justin Sullivan (Babies, Worriers, Kevin Morby's band, Flat Worms), has announced his second album, Forever Night, which will be out February 11, 2022 on Dangerbird Records. Justin co-produced the album with Jarvis Taveniere and the band on this record includes Hand Habits' Meg Duffy on bass (they both played in Morby's band), Evan Weiss (Slang Chickens, Sparks) on guitar and Tiffanie Lanmon (Jess Williamson) on drums.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Kim Gordon & Bill Nace’s Body/Head team with Aaron Dilloway for new LP (stream a track)

Kim Gordon and Bill Nace's Body/Head duo have announced a new album, this time as a trio with former Wolf Eyes member Aaron Dilloway. It's coming out as a self-titled release under the name Body/Dilloway/Head, and it features three tracks including the just-released "Goin' Down." It's a minimal, ethereal, improvisational track and you can stream it below. The LP arrives November 19 via Three Lobed Recordings (pre-order).
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Hundreds of AU release new EP ‘A Briefing on the Human Condition’ (listen)

Hundreds of AU, one of screamo veteran Tom Schlatter's current bands, already released their great third album Acting From Remote Satellites on Patient Zero Records earlier this year, and today they've followed it up with a new five-song EP, A Briefing on the Human Condition. The EP picks right up where the album left off, with moments of blackened fury and moments of sheer beauty and all kinds of twists and turns in between. The band says the songs will be released on a 12" split in 2022 on Zegema Beach Records, but you can stream them all now and I recommend doing that. Listen below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Exodus release new song “Clickbait” off first album in 7 years

Thrash legends Exodus have shared the second single off their first album in seven years, Persona Non Grata, which comes out 11/19 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). It's called "Clickbait" and it includes lines like "false headlines full of lies to keep us entertained" and "our journalistic masters command and we obey," which, like, make of that what you will I guess, but the song does rip. Listen and maybe don't watch the lyric video below.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour News: James Blake, Kimbra, Shamir, Boston Calling additions, No Vacation, more

BOSTON CALLING ADDS EARTHGANG & KENNYHOOPLA FOR 2022. Boston Calling is returning in 2022 after being sidelined for two years due to COVID, and they've been rolling out next year's lineup bit by bit. So far they've announced headliners Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine, along with Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, HAIM, Sudan Archives, and Celisse. They've now added two more artists: EarthGang and KennyHoopla. The festival happens in Boston, MA's Harvard Atheletic Complex on May 27-29, and tickets are on sale now.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Somerset Thrower made a video for “Lucky You,” playing shows with I Am The Avalanche

Long Island shoegazy post-hardcore band Somerset Thrower have made a new video for "Lucky You" off their newest album Paint My Memory, which came out last year on Dead Broke Rekerds and Triple B Records. The song puts a fresh spin on the punky side of '90s alt-rock, and the grainy video is even more nostalgic, with the haze of a '70s home movie. The band says, "We've been working with Rebecca Lader and her photography for years now, starting with our debut 7" EP. Her work is featured heavily in the design and layout of our latest record Paint My Memory. This video is really captivating and blends nicely with the aesthetic of the record." Watch below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Thrice’s new album ‘Horizons / East’

Get a vinyl copy of Thrice's new album in our store. Post-hardcore veterans Thrice are back today with Horizons / East, their third album since reuniting in 2015 and 11th overall. This one was self-produced, and as previewed on the pre-release singles, this one finds them leaning more heavily into their proggy alternative side than their last album. It's an album that pulls from influences like the space rock of Cave In's Jupiter and Radiohead's subtle art rock intricacies, but in a way that unmistakably sounds like Thrice. It's one of their overall lighter records, but still very much a rock record. It's out now on Epitaph and you can stream the full thing below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Lurking Fear (At The Gates’ Tomas Lindberg, etc) announce new album, share “Cosmic Macabre”

The Lurking Fear, an old school style death metal band fronted by Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates, Disfear, etc) and also featuring two other ATG members including original drummer Adrian Erlandsson, will follow their 2017 debut LP Out of the Voiceless Grave with their second album, Death, Madness, Horror, Decay, on November 19 via Century Media (pre-order). Tomas says:
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

You Blew It singer forms Couplet w/ Into It. Over It. & Sincere Engineer members, announces LP

Florida emo band You Blew It broke up after releasing their 2016 album Abendrot, an album that branched out from the band's emo revival roots into something more post-rocky and ambitious. It was a great note to go out on, but it was bittersweet, because it suggested that You Blew It still had untapped ambition. The band remains much-missed, but the good news is that now vocalist Tanner Jones is now leading a new project called Couplet, whose debut album LP1 is due October 1 via Storm Chasers Ltd (pre-order).
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Vancouver post-punks ACTORS prep ‘Act of Worship’ (watch the “Cold Eyes” video)

Vancouver's ACTORS have been making dark, danceable post-punk for the better part of a decade, and are gearing up to release their second album, Acts of Worship, on October 1 via Artoffact Records. "I made the first ACTORS album without caring about who would hear it," says frontman Jason Corbett. "I think people can feel honesty in music whether they realize it or not. The new album is exactly where I wanted to go with ACTORS. It expands on the last album lyrically and sonically. It’s the next step of our journey."
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

23 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got new albums from Carcass and Employed To Serve, as well as the latest from metal-adjacent post-rockers MONO, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases. You can also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about even more new records. Below, find new singles from The Lurking Fear (At The Gates), The Silver (Horrendous, Crypt Sermon), Every Time I Die, Exodus, Spy, Silent Planet, Hate, Dying Wish, Vile Creature (Kittie cover), and more metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs released this week...
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Metallica playing intimate Chicago show at Metro tonight

Metallica recently made their return to the stage after, according to them, 738 days, with a surprise, last minute, intimate show at the 500-capacity Independent in San Francisco. Tonight they're doing another intimate show in another city, Chicago. The show is at the Metro, where they last played in 1983, and tickets are on sale only at the venue box office in person.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

‘Metallica Emergency’ For Fans As Band Plays Surprise Show At The Metro

WRIGLEYVILLE — It was a “Metallica emergency” at The Metro. Fans scrambled to the legendary venue Monday afternoon after the Hall of Fame metal band announced they were playing a surprise gig there later that night. The last time Metallica played Chicago, 60,000 people saw them rock Soldier Field in...
CHICAGO, IL
brooklynvegan.com

Fiddlehead played Market Hotel with Ekulu, Blair & Action News (pics + full-set Philly video)

Fiddlehead's tour hit Brooklyn for a show at Market Hotel on Sunday night (9/19). In an interview with The FADER ahead of the release of their excellent sophomore album Between the Richness, vocalist Pat Flynn said he "was conscious of the live experience" while making the album. That really came through at the show, where the crowd started going nuts from the first note of the first song (like on the album, they played a recitation of a few lines of E.E. Cummings' [i carry your heart with me(i carry it in] to start things off) and never let up. Declaring the band as standing against death and depression, Flynn's impassioned delivery had the crowd screaming the words right back at him, on both the new songs and on their older material.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy