Bay Area hardcore band Spy releasing new EP ‘Habitual Offender,’ playing shows (stream a track)
Bay Area hardcore band Spy will follow their buzzed-about 2020 debut EP Service Weapon with another new EP, Habitual Offender, on October 1 via To Live A Lie Records (pre-order). The EP was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Charles Toshio (Sunami, Gulch, World Peace), and it features six songs in 10 minutes with an overtly political theme. "In my mind [punk] is inherently political," says vocalist Peter Pawlak. "It makes sense to me that if you’re making angry music then you’re gonna be yelling about something you have genuine rage about."www.brooklynvegan.com
