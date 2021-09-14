Bay Area hardcore band Spy releasing new EP ‘Habitual Offender,’ playing shows (stream a track)

NJ's Suntitle make big, anthemic, alt-rock-infused post-hardcore in the vein of Superheaven, Balance & Composure, Basement, etc, and that sounds up your alley, you'll probably want to hear their upcoming LP In A Dream, due November 12 via Know Hope Records (pre-orders will be up soon). We're premiering lead single "Burning Down A Denny's," which gives you a great feel for what this band is about and serves as a promising first taste. Vocalist/Guitarist Joe McGarvery says, "I wrote the lyrics 'I just want to be loved, put a knife in my hand, tell me who I should stab' after watching the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It's loosely based on the Sharon Tate murders...wanting to be a flower in your sun felt very Manson like but it also doubles as a basic human need to be desired. The desire to love and be loved." Listen below.

