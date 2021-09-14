Makthaverskan announce new album ‘För Allting,’ share “This Time”

Eris Drew has announced her debut album, Quivering In Time. In 2020, Drew moved from her hometown of Chicago to a forest cabin in rural New Hampshire, where Quivering In Time was written, recorded and mixed. Spanning nine tracks, the LP is an expression of Drew's anxiety and hope in her present, and a summation of her main message: every person deserves to be themselves. The LP is out October 29th via T4T LUV NRG, the label Drew runs with Octo Octa. Quivering In Time follows 2020's Fluids Of Emotion EP on Interdimensional Transmissions. Listen to "Quivering In Time," and revisit Drew's RA podcast.

