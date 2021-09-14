Makthaverskan announce new album ‘För Allting,’ share “This Time”

View more in
Rock Music
mxdwn.com
Radiohead Announce Reissues Of Their Albums Kid A And Amnesiac With New Album Of Unreleased Songs
As Radiohead’s albums Kid A and Amnesiac pass their 20th year anniversary since their release, Radiohead announces a reissuing of both albums as well as a third, titled Kid Amnesiae which includes unreleased tracks and versions of songs from the recording sessions of the previously mentioned two albums. The three albums are set for release as a three volume collection on November 5th via XL Records in various formats: a limited-edition deluxe LP, a limited-edition cassette, a regular black 3xLP, and digitally, all of which can be found on their website for pre-order.
JamBase
Gov’t Mule Announces New Album ‘Heavy Load Blues’ & Shares Single
Gov’t Mule will release a studio album entitled Heavy Load Blues through Fantasy Records on November 12. The 13-track effort marks the band’s first blues album and has been previewed with lead single “Heavy Load.”. Heavy Load Blues features a mix of songs penned by frontman Warren Haynes and covers...
undertheradarmag.com
Eddie Vedder Announces New Album, Shares Lead Single “Long Way”
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced the release of a new solo album, Earthling, subsequently sharing its lead single, “Long Way.” The song features production from Grammy Award-winner Andrew Watt. Earthling will be out via Seattle Surf/Republic, and a release date has yet to be confirmed. Check out “Long Way” below.
No Treble
Vapors of Morphine Announce New Album, Tour Dates
Vapors of Morphine have announced a new album called Fear & Fantasy, which will be released on September 24th. The band, which features former members of Morphine, is previewing the record with its first single, entitled Irene. Similar to the late Mark Sandman’s work in Morphine, multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Lyons carries...
antiMUSIC
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album
Stereophonics are streaming their brand new single entitled "Hanging On Your Hinges." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Oochya!", which will be released on March 4, 2022. Kelly Jones had this to say about the song and album, "'Hanging On Your Hinges' was influenced by my love of early...
Guitar World Magazine
Mastodon announce epic new double album Hushed and Grim, share pummeling lead single, Pushing the Tides
Mastodon have announced their ninth full-length studio album, Hushed and Grim, and celebrated the welcome news by sharing the effort’s storming lead single, Pushing the Tides. Described as the group’s “most ambitious body of work to date”, Hushed and Grim will be released on October 29 via Reprise Records, and...
undertheradarmag.com
Richard Ashcroft Announces New Acoustic Album, Shares New Version of “Bittersweet Symphony”
Richard Ashcroft, formerly of The Verve, has announced Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1, a new album featuring new acoustic versions of some of his previous songs, and shared its first single, a new seven-minute acoustic version of his most iconic song, “Bittersweet Symphony.” The new version still features strings. Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 is due out October 29 via RPA/BMG. Check out the new version of “Bittersweet Symphony” below, followed by the album’s tracklist. Above is its cover art.
loudersound.com
Hedvig Mollestad announces new album Tempest Revisited
Norwegian jazz prog guitarist Hedvig Mollestad has announced that she will release a brand new solo abum, Tempest Revisited, through Rune Grammofon Records on November 19. Tempest Revisited will be Mollestad's third release within an 18 month period, acting as a follow-up to her celebrated 2020 debut solo release Ekhidna, for which she won a Spellemannpris (Norwegian Grammy). She also released Ding Dong. You're Dead. with the Hedvig Mollestad Trio earlier this year.
JamBase
The Mother Hips Announce New Album ‘Glowing Lantern’ & Share Single
The Mother Hips will release their 11th studio album, Glowing Lantern, through Blue Rose on December 3. The 11-track LP includes lead single “Looking At Long Days.”. Coming at the end of a year in which the Northern California-based band celebrates its 30th anniversary, Glowing Lantern was written and recorded as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. “The glowing lantern is a universal symbol for sanctuary,” stated The Mother Hips’ Tim Bluhm. “That’s what we wanted this album to be: a warm safe place to get in out of the dark cold night.”
q106fm.com
Starset announces new album, ‘Horizons’
Starset has announced a new album called Horizons. The fourth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive October 22. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Division, which included the singles “Trials” and “Manifest.”. Along with the album news, Starset has premiered a new Horizons song, titled “The Breach,” which you...
NME
Creeper’s Ian Miles announces debut album and shares new song ‘Truest Blue’
Creeper guitarist Ian Miles has announced his debut solo album ‘Degradation, Death, Decay’ – check out first single, ‘Truest Blue’, below. The new record is due out October 15 via Big Scary Monster but before that, Miles is hosting a live show/art exhibition at Southampton’s God House Tower on October 8.
treblezine.com
Khemmis announce new album, Deceiver
Khemmis have announced a new album. On November 19, the Denver heavy metal titans will release their fourth album, Deceiver, via Nuclear Blast. The album was produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage), and features cover art from Sam Turner, who has designed the artwork for all the band’s albums thus far, including Hunted and Desolation, as well as the art direction for Trve Brewing, where Khemmis drummer Zach Coleman is head brewer. The first track they’ve shared from the new album is titled “Living Pyre.” Hear it below.
Tricky Announces Album From New Project Lonely Guest, Shares Song: Listen
Lonely Guest is a new project conceived and produced by Tricky. Its self-titled debut album is out October 22 via False Idols. The album features the late Lee “Scratch” Perry, plus appearances from Idles’ Joe Talbot, Maxïmo Park’s Paul Smith, Marta, Oh Land, Breanna Barbara, and more. Listen to the new song “On a Move,” which features Kway, below.
Complex
G-Eazy Drops New Song “The Announcement,” Shares Release Date for Upcoming Album ‘These Things Happen Too’
G-Eazy has returned with a new single, “The Announcement,” along with a promotional video that reveals his upcoming album, These Things Happen Too, is going to drop on Sept. 24. “The Announcement” features G-Eazy highlighting how he’s a different person than who he was at the beginning of his career....
Richard Dawson and Circle Announce Album, Share New Song: Watch
English songwriter Richard Dawson and Finnish metal act Circle have joined forces on a new album. It’s called Henki and it’s out November 26 via Domino imprint Weird World. “Lily” is the first track they’ve shared from the project, and Dawson appears with snooker pro (and noted techno DJ) Steve Davis in the video, directed by Mika Taanila. Watch that and view the fulltrack list below.
Resident Advisor
Eris Drew announces debut album, Quivering In Time
Eris Drew has announced her debut album, Quivering In Time. In 2020, Drew moved from her hometown of Chicago to a forest cabin in rural New Hampshire, where Quivering In Time was written, recorded and mixed. Spanning nine tracks, the LP is an expression of Drew's anxiety and hope in her present, and a summation of her main message: every person deserves to be themselves. The LP is out October 29th via T4T LUV NRG, the label Drew runs with Octo Octa. Quivering In Time follows 2020's Fluids Of Emotion EP on Interdimensional Transmissions. Listen to "Quivering In Time," and revisit Drew's RA podcast.
MetalSucks
Cynic Announce New Album, Ascension Codes, Share First Single, “Mythical Serpents”
After years of teasing — during which time he suffered through immeasurable loss with the passing of long-time collaborators Sean Reinert and Sean Malone — Cynic singer/guitarist Paul Masvidal has announced the band’s new album, Ascension Codes, will arrive in October. The record’s first single, “Mythical Serpents,” is available now.
SFGate
Kehlani Announces New Album 'Blue Water Road'
With the release of a cinematic new teaser trailer, Kehlani has announced the title of their third studio album Blue Water Road. The follow-up to 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t will be released this winter, although no official date has been attached. In the trailer, the singer —...
Lilly Hiatt Announces a New Album, ‘Lately’
Lilly Hiatt is back with a new album, Lately. The record is set for release on Oct. 15. Lately adds to the already long and still growing list of albums born of pandemic times. Following the release of her critically acclaimed album Walking Proof in late March of 2020, Hiatt saw her well-earned momentum begin to slow as COVID-19 put a halt to live shows and much of the music industry's work, so she used the stillness to come back to what she kows: songwriting.
mxdwn.com
Monolord Announce Upcoming Album Your Time To Shine For October Release Share New Song “The Weary”
Monolord have finally announced the release of their much anticipated fifth album, Your Time To Shine, on Oct. 29 via Relapse Records. They have also released a preview to their 5 song album titled “The Weary” with an accompanying music video. The almost 5 minute song has a long buildup,...
