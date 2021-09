During the ‘Afternoon Delight’ Visionary Lead, you’ll be tasked with figuring out the Deathloop Data Cassette puzzle solution. This is required in order to open Charlie and Fia’s hideout, which will make killing these two Visionaries at once possible. Just as in the rest of Deathloop, however, the solution to this puzzle is actually randomized, and so there’s no one code that will let you in without skipping the process of actually finding the solution yourself. To get the solution, you’ll need to find the Deathloop pictograms located throughout Fia’s fortress. Here’s what you need to know about the cassette order for Charlie’s machine in Deathloop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO