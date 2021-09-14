Watch hyperska artist Eichlers’ new video for “OHMYGOD”
Self-proclaimed hyperska artist Eichlers (aka Russ Wood) recently returned with new song "OHMYGOD," and we're now premiering the video for the song, which stars Russ dancing and singing with an under-construction building in the background. This one leans largely on his hyperpop side, with a hint of ska upstrokes in the mix and -- at least vocally -- there's a nasally pop punk vibe in there too. It's a fun, catchy song, and here's what Russ says about it:www.brooklynvegan.com
Comments / 0