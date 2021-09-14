Watch hyperska artist Eichlers’ new video for “OHMYGOD”

We featured Dublin based pop artist Nissu on DCWS back in 2019, and now he’s back with “U”, the second single off his upcoming EP. Speaking about its inspiration, Nissu says, “I wrote U inspired by one of my best friends when I was 17, and the lyrics of the song, visuals and videos are all inspired by her. She was moving out of the city we lived in and writing the song was my way of dealing with how much I was missing her. The song is about how to deal with this feeling, and living abroad and away from a lot of my friends and family It feels still so relatable to me and I hope people can relate to it as well.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO