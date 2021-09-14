TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour

Still Corners, who released a new album, Last Exit, back in January, are back with a new single, "Heavy Days," which adds a dancey beat to the duo's smoky, lonesome road sound. "Sometimes it all feels like too much, there's a lot to take in reading the news all the time," says the group's Tessa Murray. "We wanted to write a reminder to put the phone down now and again and get out there and live life to the fullest while you can." You can watch the video for the single below.

