CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK post-punks TV Priest have a new 7" via the Sub Singles Club, featuring two new songs, "LIfesize" and "All Thing." “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. ('Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.” It's all set to fuzzed-out bass line and a bashing, rat-a-tat beat. Listen to that below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

BADBADNOTGOOD share new single ‘Beside April’, announce tour dates

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a new single, ‘Beside April’, in the lead-up to their new album’s arrival later this year. The new track was co-written with esteemed Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai, and features drummer Karriem Riggins. A bizarre accompanying music video, directed by Camille Summers-Valli, was inspired by Horse in Motion 1878, the first ever film footage.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Nitzer Ebb announce North American fall tour

Industrial/EBM greats Nitzer Ebb have announced a North American fall tour. This will be a full band tour, with founding members Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris along with David Gooday and Simon Granger. Dates begin November 4 in Portland and continue with shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Palm Beach, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa and Houston. There's a European tour on the horizon as well, and all dates are listed below.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

State Champs have dropped a new single, and announced a 2022 UK tour

State Champs have dropped a new single, and announced a 2022 UK tour. 'Outta My Head' also arrives ahead of the 2021 Pure Noise Tour, on which they'll be supported by labelmates Four Year Strong, Real Friends, Just Friends and Bearings. Vocalist Derek DiScanio explains: "’Outta My Head’ is a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesize#American Tour#Brooklyn#North American#The Sub Singles Club#Sidney Matilda#Fr L Aeronef Thu#Wa Neumos#Bc Rickshaw Theater#Co Larimer Lounge#Ga
Sub Pop Records

Hear TV Priest’s “Lifesize,” the group’s new song and contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 6

On the heels of TV Priest’s acclaimed debut album, Uppers, comes “Lifesize,” a new single from the group and their contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6. The group’s frontman, Charlie Drinkwater says of the song,“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse. One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. (‘Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.”
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Dehd share Protomartyr remix of “Loner,” expand tour (BV presale for new NYC show)

Dehd are releasing Flower of Devotion Remixed next week, which finds the band handing over songs from their latest album to Lala Lala, Freak Heat Waves, Lionlimb, and more to be reworked. The band have just shared the remix of "Loner" by Detroit's Protomartyr, who take the track in some surprising, cool ways, delivering more of a dancy version than you might expect.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Still Corners share new single “Heavy Days,” announce 2022 tour

Still Corners, who released a new album, Last Exit, back in January, are back with a new single, "Heavy Days," which adds a dancey beat to the duo's smoky, lonesome road sound. "Sometimes it all feels like too much, there's a lot to take in reading the news all the time," says the group's Tessa Murray. "We wanted to write a reminder to put the phone down now and again and get out there and live life to the fullest while you can." You can watch the video for the single below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Dua Lipa Finally Unveils 'Future Nostalgia' North American Tour Dates

Although Dua Lipa had the misfortune of dropping a party album just as the pandemic was starting, “Future Nostalgia” became one of the biggest albums of the past 18 months — and she’s finally announced North American arena tour in support of the album, for next year. The tour makes...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Monolord Shares New Single “The Weary” – New Album Incoming

Swedish Doom Metal legends Monolord will release their new album Your Time To Shine, on October 29th, 2021 via Relapse Records. Pre-orders are live for both physical and digital worldwide at the link below. Check out the first single “The Weary” and catch the band on tour in 2021 and 2022. US tour dates are on sale now as well.
ROCK MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

Imagine Dragons Prep North American ‘Mercury’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — American pop-rockers Imagine Dragons announced plans for a major North American tour that is scheduled to hit the road in the winter of 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the Mercury Tour kicks off on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL, with additional dates across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping on March 14th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix,AZ.
MIAMI, FL
udiscovermusic.com

J Balvin Releases New Album, ‘Jose,’ Announces North American Tour

J Balvin has released his highly anticipated sixth studio album Jose. Named after the artist’s legal name, Jose comprises Balvin’s most personal effort to date and sees him going more in depth musically than ever. The new audio-visual album, presented with Dolby Atmos technology exclusively on Apple Music, arrives as...
MUSIC
NME

Self Esteem shares new single ‘Moody’ and announces 2022 UK tour

Self Esteem has shared her latest single ‘Moody’ – you can hear the new track below. The song is taken from Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s forthcoming second album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which is set for release on October 22 via Fiction Records. Speaking about ‘Moody’, Taylor said in a statement: “‘Moody’ is...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Evanescence and Halestorm add new dates to their upcoming North American fall tour

Evanescence and Halestorm are adding additional dates in their upcoming fall tour across the United States. Denver, Tampa, Nashville and Minneapolis are now included on their list of stops during the fall tour. The bands will kick-off their co-headlining tour Nov. 5 in Portland, Oregon, hitting several cities before wrapping up Dec. 18 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Evanescence and Halestorm will be joined by PLUSH and Lilith Czar on tour.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (9/17): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

Fall may not officially start till Tuesday, but autumn feels off to the races judging by this week's release calendar and today's Indie Basement features reviews of seven new albums: Blunt Bangs, the new group from Black Kids' Reggie Youngblood, drop their debut album;José González is back with his first album in six years; Brooklyn's YVETTE finally follow up their 2013 debut; Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor finds beauty in Silence; Mild High Club take their yacht to the tropics on Going Going Gone; Ratatat's Evan Mast releases his first E.VAX album in 20 years; and UK indiepop cult band Spearmint remain in fine form on their ninth album.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tori Amos announces new LP, ‘Ocean to Ocean’

It's been four years since Tori Amos released her last LP, Native Invader, and when, a couple of months ago, she announced a 2022 European tour, she said that news of a new album was on the way. Here it is: Tori's sixteenth studio album is called Ocean to Ocean, and it's due out digitally on October 29 via Decca Records, with a vinyl release to follow on January 28, 2022.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Kid LAROI Sells Out North American Leg Of Tour In Minutes

The Kid LAROI has had an insane year. The Australian singer scored his first #1 album with his debut project F**k Love a year after its release, beating out Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR. This puts LAROI at the youngest artist to reach #1 since 17-year-old Billie Eilish led the charts with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. A week after his #1, his song "Stay" with Justin Bieber shot to the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Dead Can Dance postpone North American tour, again

Melbourne, Australia act Dead Can Dance have once again postponed their planned North American ‘A Celebration – Life & Works 1980-2021’ tour. The outing has been pushed to 2022, with new dates still pending. The band say:. It is with great sadness and regret that we must announce that our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Eels announce new album ‘Extreme Witchcraft,’ share “Good Night on Earth”

Eels will back in the new year with Extreme Witchcraft, which follows pretty quickly on last year's Earth to Dora and will be out January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. For this one Mark Oliver Everett worked with producer John Parish, who is known for records with PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding and Dry Cleaning's debut album. It's the first time they've worked together since 2001's Souljacker.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Little Simz Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

Little Simz has announced the North American Tour dates where she will be touring for her fourth studio album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which Stereogum called her “most accomplished album to date.” The mini tour spans over 10 dates across cities like Portland, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC and New York City. The album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert came out on September 3 to a lot of fanfare, with publications like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone sending out praising reviews.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy