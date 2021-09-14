TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour
UK post-punks TV Priest have a new 7" via the Sub Singles Club, featuring two new songs, "LIfesize" and "All Thing." “‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. ('Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.” It's all set to fuzzed-out bass line and a bashing, rat-a-tat beat. Listen to that below.www.brooklynvegan.com
