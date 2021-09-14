CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge Regional Airport To Add Service To Denver

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

The Fort Dodge Regional Airport is pleased to announce service to two major airline hubs, Chicago, Ill. and now, Denver, Colo. with the Denver route officially coming into service on Oct. 6. The new United Express flights will be operated by SkyWest Airlines. “This change will provide Fort Dodge travelers with improved connectivity and more options as they are planning for upcoming trips,” says SkyWest’s managing director of market development, Greg Atkin. “All flights will also continue to provide seamless connections to the world through United’s global network and passengers can fly with confidence thanks to the layered approach to health and safety,” he adds. Rhonda Chambers, director of aviation for the Fort Dodge Regional Airport, says this exciting change had the full support of the airport commission and the air service review committee. “Providing direct air service to the west is a first for the Fort Dodge Regional Airport and a goal of the airport commission to meet the needs of those businesses and leisure travelers who frequently fly west.” Flights to Denver are scheduled as a part of the afternoon departure and arrival. The first daily departure and last daily arrival will continue to serve Chicago.



