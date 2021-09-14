Blue Apron Moves Into the Prepared Meals Business
Blue Apron, which built its business on the notion of consumers home-cooking meals from ingredient kits, is now diving into the competitive prepared meals business. Heat & Eat is the company’s first-ever prepared, single-serving meal offering, ready in five minutes or less. Heat & Eat meals were designed to give customers additional flexibility to enjoy Blue Apron at different occasions throughout the week without sacrificing quality or flavor for convenience, says the company.www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
