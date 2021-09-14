CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blue Apron Moves Into the Prepared Meals Business

By Jennifer Strailey
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Apron, which built its business on the notion of consumers home-cooking meals from ingredient kits, is now diving into the competitive prepared meals business. Heat & Eat is the company’s first-ever prepared, single-serving meal offering, ready in five minutes or less. Heat & Eat meals were designed to give customers additional flexibility to enjoy Blue Apron at different occasions throughout the week without sacrificing quality or flavor for convenience, says the company.

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice

If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer! In Hungary, it's traditionally served with spaetzle or nokedli, but in the United States you'll find it paired with a range of sides including egg noodles, rice and even mashed potatoes.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adler
Only In New Orleans

Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans

Comfort food is always a good idea, and the pinnacle of comfort food is 100% macaroni and cheese. From the moment you tasted it as a child, you were hooked, and whether you still make yours from a box or you’ve created your own unique recipe, nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty bowl […] The post Treat Yourself To A Mountain Of Mac And Cheese At Rocky And Carlos Near New Orleans appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
franchising.com

Fall Favorites Return to PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans with a Line-up of Pumpkin Beverages

September 22, 2021 // Franchising.com // NEW ORLEANS - It’s Fall at PJ’s Coffee Y’all! PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans announces its line-up of autumnal specials, including a selection of hot and iced coffee beverages, and fall flavored treats, that are perfect for sweater weather. The menu incorporates a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, as well as a campfire classic that will have customers coming back for s’more! The limited time offer runs now through October 31 at PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Innovation#Cooking#Food Drink#Heat Eat#Soy Miso Chicken#Calabrian#Mashed Potatoes#Vp#Winsight Grocery Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Pennsylvania

Italian Cucina In Pennsylvania Is A Tiny Restaurant That Dishes Up Huge, Flavorful Dishes

Have you ever just been driving through town and run across a restaurant you never knew existed? Then, after you’ve had one of the best meals of your life, you wondered how the gem remained hidden for so long? Chances are that’s just how you’re going to feel after you finish a scrumptious meal at […] The post Italian Cucina In Pennsylvania Is A Tiny Restaurant That Dishes Up Huge, Flavorful Dishes appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

How Target Turned Grocery Into a Strength

Target owes its widening momentum in grocery sales to investments that have turned the merchant from a "retailer that simply sells food and beverage to a retailer that celebrates food and beverage," Rick Gomez, Target's EVP of food and beverage, said Monday in a keynote address at the Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart Wants to Help Customers Find Products That Are 'Built for Better'

To help its label-reading, sustainability-conscious customers more easily find products that align with their priorities, Walmart is rolling out "Built for Better," a new online shopping destination and product labeling program. Items highlighted on Walmart.com as "Built for Better" have met "independent and authoritative standards for promoting personal well-being and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Adult Beverages

Top news and trends in play for beer, wine and spirits. Where alcohol delivery is allowed, DoorDash users looking for a particular beverage will be able to browse offerings from a variety of retailers and restaurants. Alcohol E-Commerce Poised for Long-Term Growth: Report. By Kristina Hurtig on Jul. 16, 2021.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Roast chicken with herbs leads to a curried chicken dish

In her book “Cook Once Dinner Fix,” Cassy Joy Garcia includes this double recipe for a whole chicken:MEAL 1Herb-Crusted Roasted Chicken with Lemon-Garlic OrzoThis dinner series illustrates how a whole chicken can be creatively put to good use. First, a chicken is liberally seasoned with fresh herbs and lemon, then roasted to perfection and the breasts served fresh out of the oven over a fabulous lemon-garlic orzo. The wings, legs, and thighs get a makeover for the second dinner, an easy sheet pan curried chicken. The chicken pieces are tossed with curry powder–spiced coconut milk, roasted with veggies, and served...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy