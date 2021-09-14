First Look: Keeley Compressor Mini

The BlackWidow V3 Mini released in May, and we were big fans right away. Our review gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 and called it one of the best keyboards around. Well, now you can get all that awesomeness on sale because it has dropped it price on Amazon for the first time. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is down to just $153. That's $27 off its normal price. This deal only works on the version with Razer's Green mechanical switches. The version with Yellow switches is still going for near its MSRP. The keyboard is also on sale at Best Buy, although the price isn't as low as Amazon's.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO