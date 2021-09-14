CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist gets a new job from the LeBron James Family Foundation after mural was vandalized

Just across the street from LeBron James’s I Promise School, Chardae Slater works on a passion project of her own. The 24-year-old artist spent more than a month painting a mural along the blank wall connecting the liquor store and smoke shop on the corner of West Market and West North streets, meticulously sketching and painting a hyper realistic image of LeBron James gripping a basketball between his palms surrounded by various Looney Tunes characters sporting jerseys in an homage to the Space Jam reboot released in July.

