Manhattan, NY

The BroadsheetDAILY ~ 9/13/21 ~ A Pillar of the Community Passes from the Scene ~ In Memoriam: Gus Ouranitsas

By Robert Simko
ebroadsheet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broadsheet: Lower Manhattan’s Local Newspaper. Maria and Gus Ouranitsas, with their three grown children (from left): Nestor, Marina, and Konstantine. Konstantinos (Gus) Ouranitsas, a pillar of the Battery Park City community and the longtime Resident Manager of the Liberty Court condominium, passed away at age 65 on Friday, September 10, surrounded by his family.

www.ebroadsheet.com

