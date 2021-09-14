The BroadsheetDAILY ~ 9/13/21 ~ A Pillar of the Community Passes from the Scene ~ In Memoriam: Gus Ouranitsas
The Broadsheet: Lower Manhattan’s Local Newspaper. Maria and Gus Ouranitsas, with their three grown children (from left): Nestor, Marina, and Konstantine. Konstantinos (Gus) Ouranitsas, a pillar of the Battery Park City community and the longtime Resident Manager of the Liberty Court condominium, passed away at age 65 on Friday, September 10, surrounded by his family.www.ebroadsheet.com
