'Refill' Depot Chandler's Dry Goods Brings Sustainable Home Products to Burlington

MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 10, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Christopher T. Gokey to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated September 8, 2016 and recorded in Book 289 Page 188 of the land records of the Town of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc to Quicken Loans, Inc. n/k/a Rocket Mortgage, LLC dated January 8, 2018 and recorded in Book 297 Page 620 of the land records of the Town of Barre for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 129 Partridge Road, Barre, Vermont on October 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO