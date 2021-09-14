CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nest — Fall 2021

By Seven Days Staff
We'll soon seen pumpkins on the porch, woodpiles in the yard and smoke curling from chimneys. In keeping with that ambience, Nest explores some fittingly rustic décor in this Fall Issue. We take a tour of St. Albans' Camp Hickory House, a vintage-inspired vacation cabin modeled after 20th-century Adirondack camps. After that glance backward, we look to the future of homes, design and the building trades. Worker-owned cooperative New Frameworks innovates with ecologically minded building techniques; Chandler's Dry Goods offers sustainable, and often refillable, household products in Burlington; and electrician Grace Kahn ushers in an era of diversity in the trades. Oh, and read all about a couple building their retirement dream home where one of them nearly died in a plane crash 42 years ago. Talk about connecting past, present and future!

Richmond Couple Spreads Fungi Foraging Know-How

During a brief preamble to a recent mushroom walk at Shelburne Farms, workshop leader Ari Rockland-Miller asked each person to introduce themselves and share why they had signed up. Many in the group chuckled and nodded in agreement when Vincent Miller (no relation) of Williston said, "I've always been interested in mushrooming, but I don't want to die."
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Bartender Kate Wise Gets People to Drink it Forward

Kate Wise thinks that the cosmopolitan is a great drink. Sure, the cocktail has some work to do to overcome its 1990s-syrupy-sweet-girly-pink reputation. But if she has anything to say about it, we'll all be drinking them regularly even before the "Sex and the City" reboot launches this fall. "You...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

'All the Traditions' Turns 25, BeUVT Is Born, and Madaila Return

Sometime during the quarantine, I bought my dad's old car. It's a great ride, full of luxury features that cars a decade or so ago had. I love it and have been roving all across the state in it this last year. The only downside is that the car must have been the last model off the line not to be equipped with Bluetooth, and the A/V jack has been toast for years. For a guy who loves to drive and listen to music, this has been a bit of an issue.
CARS
Ryan Fauber, 'American Night'

A few years ago, I saw Bob Dylan perform at Shelburne Museum. While he was never at the top of my list of must-sees, I decided it was worth the $75 to hear a living legend. After Dylan finally ambled onto the stage, my family and I lasted all of 20 minutes before folding up our lawn chairs and heading back to the parking lot. The man may be an undisputed songwriting genius, but it's no wonder that so many other performers have made his songs famous.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Clean: 'Tipping the Scales' (9/20/21)

The high-pitched clicking sounds of an overworked printer rattled my eardrums as I paced around a small and well-decorated office. I was two years sober, and I was anxious and apprehensive about an upcoming musical performance. As I frantically attempted to organize rapidly printing manuscript sheets into neat and orderly...
ENTERTAINMENT
sevendaysvt

Art Review: Kevin Donegan, Flynndog Gallery

Even before seeing Kevin Donegan's exhibition of mixed-media assemblages, you might deduce its theme from the title: "Your Cart Is Empty." Did you guess that the artist is concerned with rampant consumerism? The thoughtlessness of our gotta-have-it-now culture? (Click!) Or maybe the waste, the environmental cost? All are correct. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Local Down Syndrome Group Raises Awareness, Celebrates Kids at 11th Annual Buddy Walk

When Lisa DeNatale moved to Burlington from Portland, Oregon, with her husband, Steve Boutcher, and their two young children in 2000, she immediately felt that something was missing: a community of families whose children have Down Syndrome, like the tight-knit group she'd left behind on the West Coast. Her son, Harrison, was 6 at the time and the only person with Down Syndrome at Edmunds Elementary School. A decade later, DeNatale would recreate that network of support here, cofounding the Champlain Valley Down Syndrome Group in 2010. Since then, it's grown to include 80 Vermont families.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Trio Collaborates to Run Community-Supported Peacham Café

The new team members at the Peacham Café introduced themselves to the community last weekend. More than 100 people — from Peacham, Danville, St. Johnsbury and as far away as Burlington — stopped by to sample what Avery Cisné, Jack Billings and Suzanne Podhaizer were cooking up. The trio leases...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

St. Albans' Camp Hickory House Is a Vintage Gem

Childhood memories are some of the most powerful. Adelle Lawrence proves that every day, selling vintage items at Barge Canal Market, the business she and her husband, Jeremy Smith, own in Burlington. The same appreciation for the old and unique distinguishes their newly purchased vacation property, Camp Hickory House, near Lake Champlain in St. Albans.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: In the Spotlight

It's fitting that Seven Days is publishing its annual Performing Arts Preview the same week that the State of Vermont is recognizing the lifetime achievement of our cofounder and former coeditor Pamela Polston. Every year the Vermont Arts Council honors a short list of creative people who have significantly enhanced the state we call home. Five award categories showcase the variety. Pamela is in good company with poet and professor Sydney Lea of Newbury; Mara Williams, longtime curator at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center; Steffen Parker of Williston, who has directed the Vermont All State Music Festival for a quarter century; and Lydia Clemmons of the historic Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

251: Bringing the History of Tiny Granby to Life

A brother and sister who graduated from Granby’s one-room schoolhouse in the 1950’s hope to teach visitors about what has happened over the centuries in their once-bustling town. Its population peaked at 300 residents around 1890 and once hosted several farms, orchards, sawmills and creameries. Connie Quimby, 78, and Rodney...
GRANBY, VT
sevendaysvt

Portraits of Sawyer, 'Whatever You May Say'

Whatever You May Say, the new album by Burlington's Portraits of Sawyer, is deliciously cryptic and musically cohesive, masterfully blending styles. With strange, evocative lyrics, it often seems like a soundtrack in search of a movie. Or movies, as it were. That's a concept Adam Garcia (guitars, vocals, percussion) discussed...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Humble Among, 'Wonderland'

Over the years, I've written about many odd albums submitted to Seven Days, but few of those records have been truly original. The latest project from prolific Bellows Falls rapper and tastemaker Humble Among stands out: It appears to be the world's first Juggalo children's album. The fittingly titled Wonderland is a wild, fun ride.
MUSIC
sevendaysvt

An Invitation to Bidders

OWNER: Champlain Housing Trust, 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401. Evernorth, 100 Bank Street, Suite 400, Burlington, VT 05401. ARCHITECT: Rabideau Architects, 550 Hinesburg Road, Suite 101, South Burlington, VT 05403. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: Wright & Morrissey, Inc., 99 Swift Street, Suite 100, South Burlington, VT 05403. Phone: 802-863-4541. Email: jlacasse@wmorrissey.com...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

For Village Voltage Electrician Grace Kahn, Business Is Bright

The last few years have been big for Grace Kahn. Last summer she posted an ad on Front Porch Forum for her freelance services as an electrician; now she's the owner of Village Voltage, a Williston-based company that employs a master electrician and an apprentice. She came out as a trans woman in 2018, and she says that embracing her true identity motivated her to start the business.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Producer Extraordinaire Willverine Is On a Mission to Collaborate

Will Andrews is a prolific creator of new music. The 36-year-old songwriter and producer, also known as Willverine, has been working on a new solo album, a five-song EP called Goodnow, for more than a year. He released four songs toward the end of 2020 and will soon add a single. So, though the record remains officially unreleased, it's already out in the world.
WINOOSKI, VT
