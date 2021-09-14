Marvel's Newest What If...? Trailer Further Supports Theory This Isn't Just A Superhero Anthology Show
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s hard to believe that Marvel’s What If…? has already reached the halfway point of its run. All in all, it’s been utterly delightful, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first animated entry has provided some fresh and exciting takes on some of the franchise’s key moments. Now, fans are likely eager to find out what’s on the horizon for the second half of the first season and, lucky for them, Marvel has released a new trailer. There are some nice new snippets of footage to be found but, most interestingly, it also further supports the theory that this is more than an anthology series.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0