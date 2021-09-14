Two hurt when semi, tractor collide in Schuyler

RUSHVILLE — Two people were injured Monday when a semi-trailer truck and a tractor collided on U.S. 24, according to Illinois State Police. According to a preliminary report, a 32-year-old Rushville man was driving a tractor hauling a bale of hay on U.S. 24 at the Schuyler and Fulton counties line about 6 p.m. Monday when the tractor was hit in the rear by a semi-trailer truck being driven by a 44-year-old Chicago man.