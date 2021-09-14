CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canopy Growth's Stock Slightly Up On Announcing Launch Of Its First-Ever CBD Vape 'Whisl'

By Jelena Martinovic
 8 days ago
Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) is launching its first-ever CBD vape, dubbed 'whisl.'. Designed to deliver the wellness effects of CBD throughout the day and night, the nicotine-free CBD vaporizer is poised to help consumers "dial in to their desired effect – focus, calm, or winding down," the Smiths Falls-based company said Tuesday.

