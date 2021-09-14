MLB Star Power Index: Nelson Cruz's arc of age-curve defiance; why Adam Wainwright is just fine with his curve

Somehow, the St. Louis Cardinals are- yet again- in playoff contention. This, despite one of their most bland, disappointing seasons in recent memory. It’s the middle of September and they’re one of three teams with a 24% chance or better of earning the final wild card in the National League. Disappointing season or not, if I had told you in June or July that they’d be here, you wouldn’t have believed me. That’s doubly true if I had told you at that time that Jack Flaherty’s rehab would stall, limiting him to just three starts, and that their trade deadline acquisitions were two guys with ERAs north of 5. Paul Goldschmidt’s surge and Harrison Bader’s return have played a role in keeping the team afloat, as has valiant performances stabilizing the bullpen by T.J. McFarland and Luis Garcia. But the number one reason the Cardinals are still alive, by far, is because of a starting pitcher who is no longer in his 30s. No, the Cardinals didn’t weave Fat Guy Magic by signing Bartolo Colon. Rather, Adam Wainwright has saved their season.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO