Italy is to decriminalise the growing of cannabis plants at home for personal use.The measure, adopted by the country’s Lower House's justice committee, approves the cultivation of up to four cannabis plants.Backers of the law change say it is necessary to allow people to grow cannabis for therapeutic and medicinal uses.“The cultivation of hemp at home is essential for patients who must make therapeutic use of it and who often do not find it available, as well as to combat the [street] sale [of the drug] and the consequent criminal behaviour,” Mario Perantoni, of the Five Star Movement, said....

EUROPE ・ 12 DAYS AGO