There are few things as satisfying in the entertainment industry than pulling of an amazing show for a huge crowd. This dream is a reality for those working as live sound technicians and it’s a part of their daily life. When it’s your job to make sure everybody has a good time and that every performer gets their moment to shine, it might feel less like work and more like hosting a great party. While there is still plenty of work involved and technical skills that are necessary, working as a live sound tech is a highly rewarding career that leads to many professional opportunities.

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO