Hypertension: The Silent Killer Making Loud Noise For Investors

By InvestorBrandNetwork
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage: Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is rampant in America. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States, or 108 million people, have hypertension, yet only about one out of every four have their condition under control. That’s a big problem considering hypertension increases risks for heart disease and stroke, which are, respectively, the no. 1 and no. 5 leading causes of death in the nation each year. To that point, the CDC names hypertension as a primary or contributing cause in nearly half a million deaths annually in the U.S.

