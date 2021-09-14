Hypertension: The Silent Killer Making Loud Noise For Investors
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is rampant in America. An estimated 45% of adults in the United States, or 108 million people, have hypertension, yet only about one out of every four have their condition under control. That's a big problem considering hypertension increases risks for heart disease and stroke, which are, respectively, the no. 1 and no. 5 leading causes of death in the nation each year. To that point, the CDC names hypertension as a primary or contributing cause in nearly half a million deaths annually in the U.S.
