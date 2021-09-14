CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda's EV Challenge

By IAM Newswire
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.

