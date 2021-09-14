CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: New “Finding Nemo” Musical Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has announced that a new, updated Finding Nemo: The Musical show is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022. The previous show has permanently closed and will be replaced by the new version next year. The original cast was notified their show was discontinued, so this will likely be a fresh casting. It will be a completely new show, as many of the props, puppets, and stage dressings were destroyed or are being used for parts for the new staging.

Disney World Announces New Musical Show Coming in 2022

A new version of Finding Nemo: The Musical is coming to Animal Kingdom in 2022. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the cancellation of Animal Kingdom's Finding Nemo: The Musical, which was then confirmed by various cast members posting remembrances of the award-winning show on their respective social media pages. Today, Disney Parks announced that they would be releasing a new, updated version of the musical beginning next year. "Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as 'In the Big Blue World' and 'Go with the Flow,'" Senior Communications Manager for Disney Live Entertainment Shawn Slater wrote in a blog post about the announcement.
Just keep swimming: Finding Nemo musical to be updated

A re-imagined version of Finding Nemo – The Musical is in development. “Finding Nemo — The Musical” has been delighting our guests since 2007,” said Shawn Slater, Senior Communications Manager for Disney Live Entertainment. “I’m excited to tell you a reimagined show, based on the same beloved characters, will debut in 2022.”
