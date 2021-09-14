BREAKING: New “Finding Nemo” Musical Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022
Disney has announced that a new, updated Finding Nemo: The Musical show is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022. The previous show has permanently closed and will be replaced by the new version next year. The original cast was notified their show was discontinued, so this will likely be a fresh casting. It will be a completely new show, as many of the props, puppets, and stage dressings were destroyed or are being used for parts for the new staging.wdwnt.com
Comments / 0