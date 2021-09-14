BREAKING: New “Finding Nemo” Musical Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022

A new version of Finding Nemo: The Musical is coming to Animal Kingdom in 2022. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the cancellation of Animal Kingdom's Finding Nemo: The Musical, which was then confirmed by various cast members posting remembrances of the award-winning show on their respective social media pages. Today, Disney Parks announced that they would be releasing a new, updated version of the musical beginning next year. "Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as 'In the Big Blue World' and 'Go with the Flow,'" Senior Communications Manager for Disney Live Entertainment Shawn Slater wrote in a blog post about the announcement.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO