Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; US Annual Inflation Rate Slows to 5.3% in August

By Lisa Levin
 7 days ago
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.26% to 34,778.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.01% to 15,106.84. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.20% to 4,459.89. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,223,890 cases with around 662,260 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,289,570 cases and 443,210 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,006,420 COVID-19 cases with 587,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 225,389,500 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,642,050 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

#Inflation#Stock Prices#Pharmaceuticals#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Utilities#The York Water Company#Yorw#Global Water Resources#Atyr Pharma#Biopharma#Azrx#First Wave Bio#Bellus Health Inc#Blu#Virpax Pharmaceuticals#Redhill Biopharma Ltd#Rdhl#European
