Chatham, NY

THEATER REVIEW: You can’t go wrong with Mac-Haydn’s ‘World Goes ‘Round’

By J. Peter Bergman
theberkshireedge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConceived by Scott Ellis, Susan Stroman, and David Thompson. “I can remember you remembering the happy time.”. When I think of musical theater writing teams, only a few come to mind: Lerner and Loewe, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gilbert and Sullivan, and Kander and Ebb. There have been others, but not any real teams, writers who could almost be conceived of as a singleton. Kander and Ebb hold a special spot in my heart and my mind: I knew them both. I adored their works and saw them all: the good, the bad, and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” I saw this revue in New York in 1992 and rode home on the 104 bus with its star, Karen Ziemba. This time, at the Mac-Haydn Theatre, I relived that experience and loved everything about this new, re-thought production. The show covers Kander and Ebb’s most successfully productive years, 1965 through 1984. In this version, with “…Spider Woman,” it includes a hint of what was still to come.

