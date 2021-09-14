CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner CZ500UKT Review

By David Ludlow
TrustedReviews
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA premium product, the Shark Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner CZ500UKT is a step up from the competition, offering a choice of power modes and flexible cleaning. It isn’t the easies to store, but cleaning performance is top-notch, making this the best overall cylinder cleaner I’ve tested. Availability. UKRRP: £329.99. USAunavailable.

