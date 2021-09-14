Two arrested in early morning burglary Monday
Two men were arrested early Monday morning after they were reportedly caught by a property owner in Rock Dell Township burglarizing his shed. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the 9900 block of Olmsted County Road 3 Southwest by a 43-year-old property owner. The man told deputies he saw vehicle taillights at his shed and discovered two trucks there. As he pulled up, a man got into one of the trucks and drove away. The property owner said the driver flashed a handgun, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.www.postbulletin.com
