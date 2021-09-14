CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Two arrested in early morning burglary Monday

By Emily Cutts
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men were arrested early Monday morning after they were reportedly caught by a property owner in Rock Dell Township burglarizing his shed. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the 9900 block of Olmsted County Road 3 Southwest by a 43-year-old property owner. The man told deputies he saw vehicle taillights at his shed and discovered two trucks there. As he pulled up, a man got into one of the trucks and drove away. The property owner said the driver flashed a handgun, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

