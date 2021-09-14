CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Penn State Football Player Adam Taliaferro Will Serve As An Honorary Captain for Auburn Game

By Matthew Filipovits
Cover picture for the articleFormer Penn State football player Adam Taliaferro will serve as an honorary captain for the Nittany Lion's Whiteout clash with Auburn. Taliaferro was a highly-recruited defensive back for the Nittany Lions in the early 2000s and saw the field as a true freshman. He suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury against Ohio State during the 2000 season which left him paralyzed from the neck down. After eight months of rehab, he learned to walk again and famously led the team out of the tunnel the following season.

