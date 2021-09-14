CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Republicans press FDA chief on COVID-19 booster scuffle

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior House Republicans accused President Biden of “playing politics” with COVID-19 booster shots on Tuesday and told the Food and Drug Administration to divulge what it told the White House ahead of a planned Sept. 20 start to the rollout. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Rep. James Comer, the...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention convened on Wednesday to debate which Americans should get COVID-19 booster shots and when — a question that has proved more contentious than the Biden administration apparently expected.The meeting came days after a different advisory group — this one serving the Food and Drug Administration — overwhelmingly rejected a sweeping White House plan to dispense third shots to nearly everyone. Instead, that panel endorsed booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine only for senior citizens and those at high risk from the virus.While the COVID-19 vaccines continue...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

Is the FDA against the COVID-19 booster shot?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An advisory panel for the US Federal Drug Administration (FDA) rejected a plan to offer widespread COVID-19 booster shots Friday, and now many are asking why. Within their statement, the FDA advisory panel only recommended the approval of the shot – for emergency situations – for...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Janet Woodcock
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cdc#Covid 19#The White House#Gop#Americans
kjrh.com

FDA panel approves COVID-19 booster for 65+, high risk Americans

A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 18-0 to authorize a Pfizer booster shot for Americans 65 years and older and those at risk of severe COVID-19 infection. The panel also voted to authorize a booster shot for those who are at risk of severe COVID-19 due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
K2 Radio

FDA Panel is First Key Test for Biden COVID-19 Booster Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers are debating whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a key step toward the Biden administration's plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans. Scientists inside and outside the U.S. government have been divided in recent days over the need for boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

FDA Advisors Reject Widespread Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has overwhelmingly rejected a plan to give Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans, but it endorsed the extra shots for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease. The twin votes Friday represented a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

FDA Committee Votes Against COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for General Population

The advisory committee voted against COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for individuals 16 years and older, but unanimously voted for booster shots for people 65 years and older or who are at high risk of severe COVID-19. This story has been updated. The FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRQE News 13

FDA, CDC debate if third COVID-19 booster shot is needed

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The White House plans to start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, but two federal health agencies are urging the administration to rethink its plan. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting Friday to debate if...
U.S. POLITICS
1470 WMBD

U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee

(Reuters) – The debate over whether Americans should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine moves to a panel of independent expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. While U.S. health officials, some other countries and vaccine makers have said boosters are needed, many...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

FDA panel to weigh COVID-19 vaccine boosters: What to know

An independent committee advising the FDA is set to convene Friday to weigh data on Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and vote whether current evidence supports approval for use in people 16 years and older. The country’s plan for a booster shot rollout among the larger U.S. population has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hays Post

FDA scientists debate controversial COVID-19 booster shot plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy