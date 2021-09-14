CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Succession Season 3: HBO (Finally!) Confirms Premiere Date

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long wait for Succession is almost over. HBO has finally revealed the prestige drama from Jesse Armstrong, will debut its nine-episode season Sunday, October 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The premiere date means the series will have been off the air for a full two years between seasons, but hey,...

