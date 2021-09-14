CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning once attempted to apologize to a ref after cussing him out, but the NFL refused to give him the address

By Tyler Lauletta
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4281_0bvd3wYo00
Peyton Manning.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

  • Peyton Manning says he once cussed out a referee so bad he attempted to send an apology letter.
  • Manning's plan was foiled when the NFL refused to give him the referee's address.
  • Manning shared the story during he and brother Eli's inaugural "Monday Night Football" broadcast.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Peyton Manning offered a years-late apology to a referee he once cursed out over a holding penalty in the middle of a game.

Manning's apology came during the inaugural "Monday Night Football" simulcast featuring Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN2.

The broadcast was loose, closer to a podcast than a traditional nationally televised football game, and Manning used the extra room to tell stories.

"I remember one time I just laid into a referee," Manning said . "I knew the guy; he was a good guy. He called the worst holding call. I let him have it. I felt so bad I asked the NFL for his address after the game. I was going to write him an apology letter.

"They wouldn't give me his address, as if I was going to go and like, egg his house or something. I was like, 'I'm just going to write him an apology letter!' Nobody writes the referees an apology letter."

While it was a funny anecdote to share on the broadcast, it was also clearly a thing that has been on Manning's mind for some time.

"Anyway, the guy thinks I'm a jerk to this day because I cussed him out for a holding call against the Dolphins in the second quarter."

While the referee in question never got his apology letter, maybe there's a chance he was watching Manning on Monday night.

It's never too late to say you're sorry.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokingly Announced Arch Manning’s “Commitment”

Peyton Manning jokingly announced his nephew’s “commitment” during Monday Night Football last night. Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country. The 2023 recruit has already begun taking college visits, with several notable trips scheduled for this fall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jack Dempsey
The Spun

Patriots Great Has Blunt Response To Peyton Manning

On Monday night, Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the New England Patriots that made headlines. “Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower.”
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Photo#Visit Insider#Espn2
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Awful Announcing

After Peyton Manning guesses wrong on play call, Eli hits him with a ‘Nice call, Romo’

Week 1’s Manningcast was a pretty big success from a viewing standpoint, even if not as many people watched it as you might think. But by all accounts, the Peyton and Eli Manning co-hosted broadcast of Monday Night Football brought a refreshing viewing experience with it that made people wonder whether or not they can maintain the same enthusiasm and momentum (sans fire alarms).
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Speculation

There’s been a lot of speculation about the legendary quarterback’s future in the league. While some have suggested that he could be the next commissioner – that seems unlikely – others believe he’ll end up in a front office or ownership role. CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that Manning...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Peyton Manning once feared Patriots ‘bugged’ his locker

Eli Manning defeated the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl while quarterbacking the New York Giants. So, he brought up the possibility the Patriots did some sketchy things to gain an advantage, particularly in the second matchup. “I remember, we played the Patriots in that second Super Bowl in Indianapolis,”...
NFL
CBS Boston

Peyton Manning Trolls Patriots During Monday Night Football, Suggesting They Bugged Locker Rooms In New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Peyton Manning used his Monday Night Football platform to air out some of his lingering grievances about his biggest rival: The New England Patriots. During Monday night’s Packers-Lions game, Manning made it abundantly clear that he was always a bit paranoid to talk to his teammates while in New England, over a fear that his locker room was bugged by the Pats. In doing so, Manning gave viewers a rather interesting image of his Colts and Broncos teams whenever they paid a visit to Foxboro. “Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers...
NFL
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy