CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TBJ reveals 2021 Fast 50 Awards winners (second batch)

By Cameron Snipes
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, Triangle Business Journal unveiled the second batch of the 2021 Fast 50 Awards winners – a roundup of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Triangle Business Journal

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Transforming the Real Estate Business

Consumers are growing more comfortable with transacting on their homes like any other good or service. Technology is speeding up the sales process and saving consumers enormous amounts of money. The real estate market is hot right now with low interest rates driving strong demand and inventory shortages crippling supply....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Triangle Business Journal

Syneos Health scoops up California firm to further boost clinical trial recruitment using tech

One of the largest contract research organizations in the Triangle has boosted its clinical trial recruiting efforts with the acquisition of a California company. Syneos (Nasdaq: SYNH) on Wednesday said it has acquired StudyKIK, a tech-enabled clinical trial recruitment and retention firm that launched in 2014 and is based in Irvine, California. The company manages over 1,000 indication-specific patient community groups and works with over 3,800 research sites across the globe.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Triangle Business Journal

Sale tops $9M for Raleigh office building by Harris Teeter-anchored retail center

A 3-story office building in North Raleigh has changed hands in a sale topping $9 million. On Monday, real estate firm The Runnymede Corporation of Virginia Beach, Virginia, paid $9.2 million for the 43,000-square-foot office building. The property is situated on 3.45 acres at 7200 Creedmoor Road south of a Harris Teeter-anchored retail center at the corner of Stonehedge Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
Entrepreneur

CNO (CNO) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
STOCKS
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy