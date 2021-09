An attorney representing the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate told a judge Thursday that the long-delayed review of 2020 election results in the state's most populous county will be released next week.The results of the so-called audit of President Joe Biden s win and their unprecedented review of Maricopa County s vote counts, elections procedures, voting machines and related computers will be made public on Sept. 24, attorney Kory Langhofer told the judge.Langhofer was ordered to say when the final report would be ready by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp at the conclusion of a hearing on a public...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO