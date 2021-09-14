CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inno 5 Under 25: UNC junior's latest invention can disinfect for Covid

By Rachel Crumpler
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNC-Chapel Hill junior Aditya Bhatt calls himself an accidental entrepreneur. Born and raised in India, one of his inventions in the energy domain earned him a fellowship in the United States in Silicon Valley. That then led him, at age 15, to establish his first venture, AMB Industries Inc, which uses technology to provide renewable energy solutions. The company is over five years old and Bhatt serves as chairman.

