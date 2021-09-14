CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys’ Met Gala Party Attracts Big Stars: Leo, MJ, Elon, Serena & More

By TMZ
 8 days ago

What celebs wear is only half the Met Gala game, the other half is how they party — and Alicia Keys’ post-gala event had plenty of that … with the biggest names. The singer threw a bash at Casa Cipriano in lower Manhattan late Thursday night, and along with performing … she played host to the likes of Michael Jordan … who’s still so damn popular, he seemed cornered by crowds at times.

