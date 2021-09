CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother was left with questions Sunday after Chicago Police shot and killed her son in Englewood in the morning hours. Officers said Turell Brown, 28, had a knife as they confronted him during a domestic incident in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue. His mother told CBS 2’s Steven Graves the disturbance to which police responded was a quarrel between her son and bis girlfriend. She knows that because the girlfriend called her soon after it happened. Angela Wade-Brown said she got the call from her son’s girlfriend on Sunday morning. “She called me at 11 this morning,” Wade-Brown...

