Auburn’s 2021 SEC opener is still more than a week away, but the team’s 2022 conference slate has officially been set. Auburn already knew which conference teams will be on its schedule next fall, but the league on Tuesday announced the full 2022 conference slate for all 14 SEC programs. Auburn’s includes home games against Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M, with road trips set to Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO