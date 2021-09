Joe Biden made the argument for collective international action in his first speech to the United Nations General Assembly as president of the United States. In a Tuesday morning address, Biden outlined his vision for the diplomatic future of the world, calling for action on climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and a litany of other topics. Biden declined to remark on the chaos that came with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he broached the matter as he marked the end of America’s 20-year war in the country.

