Schoolcraft receives American Rescue Plan Act funds

southcountynews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchoolcraft Village is scheduled to receive $162,341 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act approved in March. The village will receive half the money in 2021 and the rest next year. The funds may be used on COVID-related needs or infrastructure. In preliminary discussions, the village is considering improvements...

Norwich Bulletin

Norwich aldermen revive American Rescue Plan funding for luxury apartments

The future of a proposed $8.8 million luxury apartment complex in downtown Norwich is moving forward again after city council members unanimously voted to direct $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the developer of the project. Norwich Luxury Apartments LLC, owned by Yacov Adler of Spring Valley, New York,...
NORWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington slates public hearing on using American Rescue Plan funding

TORRINGTON — The City Council has $10 million coming from the American Rescue Plan, and has spent the last few months crafting a plan on how to use it. Torrington received $5.037 million this year, and expects to receive another $5.037 in June 2022, officials said. The city Board of Education has also received $5.959 million.
TORRINGTON, CT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council Approves Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act, Awaits Mayor Signature

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council approved the Emergency Security Deposit Relief Act Monday. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Brandon Scott. The Emergency Security Relief Act was established for the Emergency Security Deposit Voucher Program — which will provide each family with a security deposit for certain funding under the act. City Council President Nick Mosby released a statement following the approval: “We know the ability to afford quality housing has only gotten more difficult during these long pandemic months. The Council’s action tonight is meant to ease the stress by providing renters in our city up to $2,000 toward...
BALTIMORE, MD
johnsoncountyiowa.gov

Fourth Johnson County American Rescue Plan Act public input session to take place Sept. 28

Johnson County seeks community feedback on how to invest $29.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The fourth public input session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, in the cafeteria of the Solon Community Center, 313 S. Dubuque Street, Solon. This will be a facilitated session for rural residents of northern Johnson County as well as residents of Oxford, Tiffin, Solon, Shueyville and Swisher. Input session participants will be asked to share pandemic-related experiences and priorities through a live-polling format.
POLITICS
KTLO

Gassville City Council to consider American Rescue Act funds

The Gassville City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. followed by its regular September session. During both, the councill consider the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Other items of new business include an appropriation in the fire department budget and the tax...
GASSVILLE, AR
whatsupnewp.com

City to Newport to kick off American Rescue Plan fund engagement process

With the City of Newport expected to receive over $7 million in dedicated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), City officials announced today via a press release that they will be kicking off a public engagement process next week to solicit ideas from individuals and non-profits to determine how best to utilize these dedicated one-time funds.
NEWPORT, RI
Post-Star

Glens Falls to spend American Rescue Plan funds on water treatment plant

GLENS FALLS — The city will use some of the money it has received under the American Rescue Plan Act to upgrade filters at its water treatment plant. Common Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.6 million in spending to replace the sand used to filter particles from drinking water and repair any corrosion found in the system, following a recommendation from the Water and Sewer Commission earlier this month.
GLENS FALLS, NY
cityofwestfield.org

Survey - Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

The City of Westfield is seeking input from residents and business owners on how the City should spend Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies. ARPA is a Federal program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, of which The City of Westfield is slated to receive $17 million dollars which can be allocated to specific categories of uses.
WESTFIELD, MA
WTVQ

Federal American Rescue Plan Act proposal for Lexington released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After hearing from thousands of citizens and working with members of the Urban County Council, Mayor Linda Gorton released the proposals for projects and investments with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The Council has made its recommendations and will vote on a final...
LEXINGTON, KY
Westerly Sun

Westerly council to discuss using Rescue Plan Act funding for use in Potter Hill Mill demolition

WESTERLY — The Town Council will consider, during a meeting scheduled for Monday, committing $400,000 in anticipated federal COVID-19 relief funds toward demolishing the Potter Hill Mill. Actual commitment of the funds would be contingent upon a Superior Court judge approving an administrative lien that would give the town top priority to recover the funds.
WESTERLY, RI
kciiradio.com

Columbus Junction City Council Approves Use of American Rescue Plan Funds

The Columbus Junction City Council recently approved to put their American Rescue Plan Act funds toward their wastewater treatment project. Nearly $250,000 has been allocated to the city through the federal COVID-19 stimulus bill, which will be made available over the next two years. Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston says 80% of the funds will go towards the installation of an ultraviolet system to disinfect the water coming from the city to the Iowa River to meet new ammonia standards set by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The city is having a second bid letting this fall after bids came in higher than expected for the lagoon project this June. Bids received doubled the engineer’s estimate of $785,000, with the lowest coming in at about $1.4 million. The city received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant for the project with plans to balance the remaining costs through the State Revolving Fund. Bid opening is scheduled for October 13th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
Morning Sun

Alma city commissioners approve rezoning for refugee center

The Alma city commission rejected a recommendation from the planning commission Tuesday night and voted 4-2 to approve a conditional rezoning request that will now allow the former Warwick Living Center to be converted into a facility that will temporarily house young male refugees. Commissioner Roger Allman made the motion,...
ALMA, MI
NWI.com

McDermott details projects eyed for Hammond's American Rescue Plan funds

HAMMOND — The city is looking to use its $51.39 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan on shovel-ready projects. During a Monday Hammond Common Council meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. presented a proposed spending plan for $38 million, nearly 75%, of the city's allocation. McDermott thanked President Joe Biden...
HAMMOND, IN
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Supervisors continue American Rescue Plan Act discussions

The Warren County Board of Supervisors received $8.8 million from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and during its work session on Monday, they continued discussing how they could determine the best use for these funds. The board has already determined some line items including repairs to the Warren County Health...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

