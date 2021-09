Cookeville is applying for a site development grant to clean up the Lemon Farris Industrial Park for development. Economic Development Coordinator Melinda Keifer said that the area off of Highway 111 South was probably initially developed sometime in the 70s or 80s, and has since become overgrown. To make the set more marketable to developers, Keifer said the work would do due diligence to get the site ready to move at the speed prospective partners to need it to be.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO