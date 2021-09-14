CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: The Nile Club – “Burnt Young Man”

Cover picture for the articleAlternative rockers The Nile Club have yet another single out, closely following “Ob-Long.” This one’s about feeling like a waste of space, down on your luck, and stuck in a rut. Vocalist Malachi Kaehne brings the meta lyrics where he’s sick of staying up trying to write songs all the time. Well, he wrote a pretty good one here – it’s relatable for artists of all creeds to feel the way he does at times. Plus, the song’s got a tight bluesy groove. There’s got to be more from The Nile Club coming soon; we love to see it.

