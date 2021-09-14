AUDIO: The Nile Club – “Burnt Young Man”

My one and only day of Summerfest was this past Friday, and thankfully the two acts I wanted to see this year were both on the same night. We got to the grounds right around 8PM and I was anxious that we’d miss the beginning of the first’s set, but luckily they stalled for fifteen minutes so everything worked out. I saw Future Islands at the Johnson Controls Stage followed by Run the Jewels at the Generac Power Stage, the latter we got in the pit for.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO