Game-focused blockchain Ulti Arena has launched on PancakeSwap, one step closer to disrupting the gaming industry

Back in February of this year, during a Nintendo Direct livestream event, Zynga announced a new Star Wars game that they were working on called Star Wars: Hunters which they would be releasing on iOS and Android devices in addition to the Nintendo Switch. Aside from the extremely vague teaser video all we knew of Star Wars: Hunters at that time was that it would be a “squad-based multiplayer arena combat game" and that timeline-wise it would take place after The Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens. Well today, following a brief appearance during Apple’s iPhone 13 media event, Zynga has unveiled a new cinematic trailer and some new details for Star Wars: Hunters, and it’s looking very cool. First up is the new trailer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO