Game-focused blockchain Ulti Arena has launched on PancakeSwap, one step closer to disrupting the gaming industry
In 2020, the value of the global gaming market reached $167.9 billion. With a projected value of $287.1 billion by 2026, it is obvious that the industry will continue to thrive in the coming years. Much of the sector’s growth can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile phones, the availability of free-to-play games, and significant improvements in gaming-related hardware and software.www.investing.com
Comments / 0