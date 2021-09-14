CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Game-focused blockchain Ulti Arena has launched on PancakeSwap, one step closer to disrupting the gaming industry

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the value of the global gaming market reached $167.9 billion. With a projected value of $287.1 billion by 2026, it is obvious that the industry will continue to thrive in the coming years. Much of the sector’s growth can be attributed to the proliferation of mobile phones, the availability of free-to-play games, and significant improvements in gaming-related hardware and software.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

This blockchain game lets you earn dollars

The way we live our lives, conduct business, and spend our leisure time has altered as a result of. improvements. One such industry that has done very well in recent years is blockchain. People can now buy, sell, earn, and exchange tokens in a digital environment because of this technology. People have been able to earn money in innovative ways as a result of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Tech Times

The Dawn of Blockchain-Based eSports and Casual Game Wagering

The worlds of digital assets and gaming were destined to collide. Virtual currencies feel right at home in a video game, and the culture around multiplayer games and evolving monetization models have put virtual cryptocurrencies at the centre of the industry's approach to business. Unlike other parts of the entertainment...
VIDEO GAMES
coingeek.com

Blockchain gaming on BSV: CryptoFights and beyond

Gaming is a global industry that’s estimated to reach $218.7 billion in revenue by 2024, and although it’s not fully understood yet, it’s going through the early stages of a revolution. The days of marketing games in the traditional way are long gone. Players used to pop down to the...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptonews.com

Blockchain Users Shift Focus Towards Dapp Gaming

Blockchain users are increasingly shifting their interest towards games - with the number of unique active wallets connected to game decentralized apps (dapps) expanding by 64% month-on-month, according to dapp information provider DappRadar. In the same period, decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) unique wallets increased by only 3%...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Mobile Gaming#Game Store#Game Development#Pancakeswap#Util#Game Engine#The Nft Marketplace And#Gaming Client Analytics#Frag Games#Nft Marketplace
chatsports.com

Hitmarker launches esports & gaming industry surveys

UK-based esports & gaming job platform Hitmarker has launched two industry-wide surveys aimed at improving the recruitment experience for both candidates and hiring companies. The job platform is seeking a minimum of 1,000 candidate responses and 100 company responses in its largest data collection effort to-date. According to the release,...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopolitan.com

How will NFTs change Blockchain Gaming?

In blockchain gaming, one can earn real money from trading gaming items online. Developers implement decentralization and incorporate in-game NFTs. NFTs in blockchain gaming enables players’ equalization regardless of the amount of money they spend. What is Blockchain Gaming?. Blockchain gaming is a type of gaming that operates with the...
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Robinhood's One Step Closer to Launching Wallet Feature

The popular online broker is testing new crypto deposit and withdrawal functionality. Robinhood customers may soon be able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies. A report from Bloomberg suggests the popular stockbroker is testing a new wallet function. The financial news site glimpsed the new capabilities in the beta version of Robinhood's app. It looks like users will initially have to sign up to a waiting list.
MARKETS
Benzinga

A Step Towards Blockchain Cross-Industry Integration: Interview With CEO Of Blocto

A year ahead of the gravest health disaster of the modern age, the world continues to embrace the destructive effect of the pandemic caused on all sectors of the economy around the world. Much more than ever before, the people realize the need for connectivity, and the decisive role it’s not going to play in driving businesses forward. Apart from the worldwide-scale reliance on the internet that became absolutely indispensable for running any kind of activity, the time came to turn heads towards new solutions that can open eyes to novel approaches to dealing with old problems.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
investing.com

IOST and Zodium Expands NFT and Blockchain Game Sectors

IOST and Zodium Expands NFT and Blockchain Game Sectors. IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium. Specifically, the partnership will allow IOST to boost NFTs and blockchain gaming. IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium, to boost non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain gaming growth.
TECHNOLOGY
windowslatest.com

Windows 10’s fall 2021 feature update is a step closer to launch

Windows 10 version 21H2 is now available for pre-release validation with commercial PCs. This will allow PCs managed IT administrators to download and run Windows 10 version 21H2 update for testing ahead of its October 2021 release. The Windows 10 version 21H2, which is expected to launch in October 2021...
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

Football Manager 2022 launches day one on Xbox Game Pass

Football Manager 2022 launches day one on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Football Manager 2022 and Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition both launch 9th November, the former on Xbox Game Pass for PC, the latter on Xbox Game Pass for console. You can of course still buy Football Manager 2022 from Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

Blockchain, Crypto Bring Transparency to Sportsbook, Casino Gaming

In the midst of the current cryptocurrency craze, it’s hard to remember a time when Bitcoin wasn’t a known name. Yet, in all actuality, when Bitcoin was created in 2009, on the heels of an economic recession, it wasn’t, and how were its investors ever meant to predict the phenomena it would create?
GAMBLING
HackerNoon

Blockchain Game Ethermore: The Value Proposition According to the Community

Initially being released along with a slew of other NFT projects back in May, there was always something special about Ethermore that made it stand out from the rest. From a visual aspect, the quality was certainly that of a higher calibre than you would see in other “pixel” projects and that too, being generative. Not only do you get a variety in the background, but it includes different races, classes of heroes and even artefacts.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

How to Explain Blockchain Gaming to Your Grandma

So your grandma just asked you about blockchain gaming and you thought, “Why does grandma want to know about blockchain gaming? Is she having a stroke? Am I having a stroke?” Don’t worry! Neither of you is having a stroke. That toast smell is the smell of Bitcoin mining rigs churning away. Why does your grandma live so close to a bitcoin mining farm that she can smell the fumes coming off it? Because you’re a terrible grandchild, so the least you can do is stop asking so many questions and start explaining what the hell blockchain gaming is.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Now One Step Closer To Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now one step closer to launch. The phone’s support page is now live, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone’s support page appeared on the company’s official website in Germany. The Galaxy S21 FE comes one step closer to launch. The device is listed...
CELL PHONES
TouchArcade

Zynga’s Squad-Based Arena Combat Game ‘Star Wars: Hunters’ Gets New Cinematic Trailer, Now Launching in 2022

Back in February of this year, during a Nintendo Direct livestream event, Zynga announced a new Star Wars game that they were working on called Star Wars: Hunters which they would be releasing on iOS and Android devices in addition to the Nintendo Switch. Aside from the extremely vague teaser video all we knew of Star Wars: Hunters at that time was that it would be a “squad-based multiplayer arena combat game" and that timeline-wise it would take place after The Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens. Well today, following a brief appearance during Apple’s iPhone 13 media event, Zynga has unveiled a new cinematic trailer and some new details for Star Wars: Hunters, and it’s looking very cool. First up is the new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Ukie launches new UK games industry census

UK games trade body Ukie launches its second UK games industry census to assess workforce diversity. Similar to its first review in 2019, this year’s census will be conducted by the University of Sheffield and will survey demographics, backgrounds and current roles. Furthermore, the second census has been expanded to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy